Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 215,342 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,342 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $35,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Square by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $272.75 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $273.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.37.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,559,645 shares of company stock valued at $337,010,306 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

