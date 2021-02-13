Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 36,303 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,303 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $53,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $103.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

