Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 40,585 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after buying an additional 82,051 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,487,000 after buying an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of DHR opened at $245.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

