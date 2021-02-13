Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 51,956 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51,956 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $28,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,407,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

NYSE WST opened at $294.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.