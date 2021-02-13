Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of NVR worth $52,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,944.50.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,700.02 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,806.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,278.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,147.27.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,563 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.