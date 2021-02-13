Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,680,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ross Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

