Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,833 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average of $185.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.