Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,344 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $166.71 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.