Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $5.04 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.7% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

