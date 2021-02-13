Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is SFE Investment Counsel’s 9th Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

