Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after buying an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

