Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,786 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.5% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $61,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,431. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

