LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,709,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $21,324,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $20,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $130.24 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $131.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.