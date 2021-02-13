LTO Network Achieves Market Cap of $109.96 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $109.96 million and $19.24 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.01056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00054748 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.24 or 0.05621223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,849 coins and its circulating supply is 274,057,573 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

