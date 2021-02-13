LUKSO Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.18 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. LUKSO has a total market cap of $13.82 million and $2.18 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00007703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LUKSO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.01078550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.80 or 0.05629645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.