LUKSO (LYXe) Trading 65% Higher Over Last Week

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00008145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.05510004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

