Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post $435.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $436.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.90 million. Lumentum reported sales of $402.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Lumentum stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,448 shares of company stock worth $3,549,102. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

