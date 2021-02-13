LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Up 82.4% in January

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the January 14th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LVMUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $325.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $131.07.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

