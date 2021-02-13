Lympo One Day Volume Hits $710,012.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 113.4% against the dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $710,012.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.15 or 0.01065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059413 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.81 or 0.05537242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.