Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Trading Down 13.6%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 45,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 646% from the average session volume of 6,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maanshan Iron & Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.