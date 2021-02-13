Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 52.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 645.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 148,377 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLI opened at $13.94 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Mack-Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

