MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.97

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.97 and traded as low as $20.09. MacroGenics shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 620,786 shares trading hands.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

