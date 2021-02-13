Maecenas Achieves Market Cap of $500,465.20 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 273.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 448.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $500,465.20 and $9,075.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.94 or 0.01052902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.79 or 0.05561051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.