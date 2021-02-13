Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

