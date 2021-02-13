Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Magyar Bancorp stock remained flat at $$10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.36. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 3.92%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey, the United States. The company's product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as savings, demand, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

