MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Reaches $12.17

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.68 million and $3.98 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for $12.17 or 0.00025754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00090319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088509 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.49 or 0.99322378 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062333 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,277 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.