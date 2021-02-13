Maincoin (MNC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,812.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and $89,812.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 79% against the US dollar. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.28 or 0.01060805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.95 or 0.05588937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

