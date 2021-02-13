MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.00. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 91,135 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.99.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

