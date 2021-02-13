Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $613.00

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $613.00 and traded as high as $636.00. Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) shares last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 18,859 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £257.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 613 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 629.58.

In other Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) news, insider Brett Lance Miller purchased 167 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £1,000.33 ($1,306.94).

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

