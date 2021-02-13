MAP Protocol Price Down 43.3% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $925,506.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00278722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00084797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087193 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,796.31 or 0.99601650 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00061761 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

