MAPS Hits Market Cap of $46.44 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. MAPS has a market cap of $46.44 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

MAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

