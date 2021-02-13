Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,013,642 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $32,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after buying an additional 1,062,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

