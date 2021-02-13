MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for 1.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,799,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $552.55. 163,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,407. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

