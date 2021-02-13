MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00277181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087551 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,246.54 or 0.97239646 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00062915 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

MarketPeak can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.