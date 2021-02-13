Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.33 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $67.40 million and $14.33 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 126.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00280057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00094112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00088442 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,614.09 or 0.98893443 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062733 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

