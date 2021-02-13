Maro (MARO) Trading Up 35.1% Over Last Week

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maro has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 926,298,030 coins and its circulating supply is 469,272,874 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

