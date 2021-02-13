Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787,128 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $108,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,480.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 183,270 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $112.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

