Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,772 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $35,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after buying an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,649,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,841,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE MLM opened at $330.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $332.31.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.