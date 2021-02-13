Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,843.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,670.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

