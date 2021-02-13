MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $21,158.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00280458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00088487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00087665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.83 or 0.97665354 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00063716 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,336,109 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

MASQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

