Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.00. 3,025,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

