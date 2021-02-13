Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 447.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,731. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

