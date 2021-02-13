MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce sales of $132.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.02 million and the lowest is $125.60 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $102.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $489.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $494.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $540.99 million, with estimates ranging from $526.70 million to $560.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

