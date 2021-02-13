Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.32. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 427,359 shares.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Mateon Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.