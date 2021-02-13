Maverick Chain Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $501,256.04 and approximately $5,564.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00282578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00097431 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00090570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00088664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,284.44 or 0.98729045 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.