MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $266,822.22

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $266,822.22 and $33,438.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.87 or 1.00068120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.00559078 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.01089382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00243051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00080447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002224 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

