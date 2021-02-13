Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 106.1% in January

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the January 14th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.24 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

