MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.78

Shares of MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.02. MC Mining shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18.

About MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

