M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.06

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.06 and traded as high as $125.00. M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) shares last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 34,003 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.06. The company has a market capitalization of £149.36 million and a PE ratio of -122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Moray MacLennan acquired 561,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

