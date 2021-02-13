McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Waste Management by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,754. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

